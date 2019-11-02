Centre allowed adding 16 lakh families under housing scheme: Pilot

The Union Rural Development Ministry has given permission to add 16.43 lakh deprived families to the priority list under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said on Saturday. The pilot said a special campaign was launched by the state government in February to provide benefits to the disadvantaged eligible families under the PMAY-G scheme.

The Ministry of Rural Development has given consent to add 16.43 lakh underprivileged families, whose information was uploaded on an online application, Pilot said. Under the PMAY-G scheme, the target is to provide housing to all eligible families by the year 2022, Pilot said.

Out of the 16.99 lakh families included in the current priority list, 10.23 lakh houses have been sanctioned so far against the targets allotted for 10.51 lakh families. Notably, Pilot had requested the Ministry of Rural Development to add eligible deprived families of the state to the priority list under the scheme.

