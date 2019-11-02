New map of India released with UTs of J-K, Ladakh

The new map of India with the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has come into effect as the two Union Territories formally came into existence on October 31. Girish Chandra Murmu, a 1985-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Gujarat cadre took oath as the first Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

On the same day, Radha Krishna Mathur was sworn-in as the first Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh. In August this year, the government revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also bifurcated the state into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir with a legislature and Ladakh without legislature. (ANI)

