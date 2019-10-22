Govt employees of UT of J-K, Ladakh to get allowances under 7th pay commission

Center on Tuesday announced that all government employees of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh will get all 7th Central Pay Commission allowances from October 31. "After the Parliament passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on August 8, wherein he announced that all the financial facilities being given to the employees of other Union Territories as per the recommendations of 7th CPC, would soon be extended to the employees of UT of Jammu and Kashmir and UT of Ladakh," government said in a statement.

"Accordingly, Home Minister Amit Shah has approved the proposal of payment of all 7th CPC allowances to the Government employees of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh, which shall come into existence from October 31, 2019," the statement added. Union Home Ministry has issued orders in this regard. The move will benefit 4.5 Lakh Government employees who are working in the existing State of Jammu and Kashmir and will become the employees of UT of Jammu and Kashmir and UT of Ladakh.

The annual financial implication of 7th CPC allowances like Children Education Allowance, Hostel Allowance, Transport Allowance, LTC, Fixed Medical Allowance, etc. in respect of 4.5 lakh Govt. employees of existing State of Jammu & Kashmir shall be Rs. 4800 crore tentatively.

