International Development News
Development News Edition

ED opposes Chidambaram's bail plea in Delhi HC, says 'will set wrong precedent'

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday opposed the bail plea of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram in Delhi High Court in connection with the INX Media money laundering case, saying it will set a wrong precedent in corruption cases.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 22:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 22:14 IST
ED opposes Chidambaram's bail plea in Delhi HC, says 'will set wrong precedent'
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday opposed the bail plea of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram in Delhi High Court in connection with the INX Media money laundering case, saying it will set a wrong precedent in corruption cases. "Grant of bail to Chidambaram would be against the court's zero-tolerance policy on corruption and would set a wrong precedent for corruption cases," ED said in its affidavit filed in response to Chidambaram's bail petition.

The economic offences watchdog said "high office of the country was used by Chidambaram for his personal gains" and that considering the gravity of the offences against him, bail should not be granted. "Proceeds of crime were generated on the act done by P Chidambaram in his capacity as the finance minister," it said.

The petition is listed for hearing on Monday before Justice Suresh Kait, who had asked the agency for a response in the matter. Delhi High Court had on Friday disposed of the interim bail plea of Chidambaram, who had sought relief on health grounds, and directed the Tihar Jail authorities to provide him mineral water, home-cooked food, mosquito net etc and ensure that his cell is cleaned twice a day.

The Supreme Court had on October 22 granted bail to Chidambaram in connection with the INX media corruption case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation. The CBI had registered an FIR alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007, during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.

Thereafter, the ED had lodged a money laundering case in this regard. (ANI)

Also Read: SC grants bail to P Chidambaram in INX Media corruption case

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

NPCIL to commence construction of first indigenous PHWR next year

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Director, 3 engineers among 38 held for violating ban on construction work in Noida, Gr Noida

A director and three engineers were among 38 people arrested on Saturday from sites of five real estate groups in Noida and Greater Noida for allegedly violating the ban on construction activities imposed in the Delhi-NCR over an alarming s...

ISL: Marcelinho bends it for Hyderabad

Hyderabad FC came back from a goal down to register their first win in the Hero Indian Super League as they edged past Kerala Blasters FC 2-1 at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium on Saturday. Rahul KP 34 gave Kerala the lead in the first ha...

Bournemouth ends goal drought with 1-0 win over Man United

Bournemouth England, Nov 2 AP Bournemouth beat Manchester United 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday to increase the pressure on United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Bournemouth provisionally climbed to sixth in the table with the win, wh...

'Lathicharge' on lawyers result of govt 'criminal apathy' towards them: Cong

The Congress on Saturday hit out at the BJP government over the clashes at the Tis Hazari Court complex, saying unprovoked firing and brutal lathicharge on lawyers was a result of the dispensations criminal apathy not only towards the law b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019