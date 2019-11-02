Kerala: Two CPI (M) workers arrested for alleged connection with Naxals
Kerala police have arrested two CPI(M) workers here for their alleged connection with Naxals.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Alan Suhaib, a law student of Kannur University, and Taha Fasal, a branch committee member of CPI(M). Both of them are natives of Kozhikode.
They have been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. (ANI)
