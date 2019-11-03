3 held over ATM card cloning
The Delhi police on Saturday claimed to have busted an ATM card cloning racket active in Delhi and Mumbai with the arrest of three persons. Acting on a tip-off, the suspects were arrested near Sarai Kale Khan Bus Terminus on Friday. They have been identified as Shrehansh Nitin Kothadia (38), Anubhav Nayak alias Babu (23) and Dilshad (33), Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Ram Gopal Naik said.
Sixty-seven cloned ATM cards, one skimming machine, two spy cameras, an MSR writer to write on the empty card and a laptop were recovered from their possession. A case has been registered, Naik said. During interrogation, it was revealed that the gang operates all over India, the officer added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Texas prosecutors seek murder indictment against officer who shot woman at home
Crime Branch registers FIR against officials of STL in Jammu
Tripura govt suspends eight police officers including DSP
Tripura govt suspends eight police officers including DSP
200 strong Railway Board to be cut down to 150, 50 director-level officers and above to be sent to zonal rlys: Sources