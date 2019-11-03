International Development News
Development News Edition

Madhuri Vijay’s debut novel 'The Far Field' wins 2019 JCB prize for Literature

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 02:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 02:04 IST
Madhuri Vijay’s debut novel 'The Far Field' wins 2019 JCB prize for Literature
Vijay, who wasn’t present at the award ceremony here due to her pregnancy, will receive a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh, along with a sculpture by Delhi artist duo Thukral & Tagra entitled "Mirror Melting”. Image Credit: Videoblocks

US based-Indian author Madhuri Vijay's debut novel, "The Far Field" on Saturday bagged this year's JCB prize for Literature, the most expensive Indian award for writing. Vijay's debut novel that follows one young woman's search for a lost figure from her childhood, a journey that carries her from southern India to Kashmir and to the brink of a devastating political reckoning, was chosen by a five-member jury chaired by Indian filmmaker and environmentalist Pradip Krishen.

He said the decision was taken "unanimously" by the jury that also comprised author and critic Anjum Hassan, writers K R Meera and Parvati Sharma, and economist and former Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India Arvind Subramanian. Vijay, who wasn't present at the award ceremony here due to her pregnancy, will receive a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh, along with a sculpture by Delhi artist duo Thukral & Tagra entitled "Mirror Melting".

The Far Field is an impressively ambitious novel of stunning emotional and psychological acuity. This deeply introspective story, located in troubled Kashmir, is also a panoramic exploration of our ideas and assumptions about nationhood. Rendered in visually evocative, lucid prose, and driven by a fragile but compelling narrator-protagonist, this tragic novel teems with unforgettable characters. We are proud to celebrate the arrival of a luminous new talent in Indian literature," the jury said. Vijay is a graduate of the Iowa Writers' Workshop and the recipient of a Pushcart. Her writing has appeared in Best American Non-required Reading, Narrative Magazine and Salon, among other publications.

Born and raised in Bengaluru, she now lives in Hawaii where she teaches children at a school. The other books shortlisted for this year's JCB Prize for Literature were included Manoranjan Byapari's "There's Gunpowder in the Air", Perumal Murugan's twin novels "Trial by Silence" and "Lonely Harvest", Roshan Ali's "Ib's Endless Search for Satisfaction", and Hansda Sowvendra Shekhar's "My Father's Garden".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

Delhi: Police and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court

Japan: Satsuma-Iojima erupts, says meteorological agency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Hezbollah TV channel says Twitter accounts suspended

Beirut, Nov 3 AFP The television station of Lebanons powerful Shiite movement Hezbollah protested Saturday that most of its Twitter accounts had been suspended. Al-Manar accused the US-based social media platform of giving in to political p...

IS claims deadly Friday attack on Mali army

The Islamic State group Saturday claimed responsibility for one of the deadliest attacks in years against Malis military, which the army said killed 49 soldiers the previous day.Soldiers of the caliphate attacked a military base where eleme...

Georgiev's 32 saves help Rangers edge Predators

Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves and the visiting New York Rangers held on for a 2-1 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday afternoon. The Rangers won for the third time in four games and won their second straight following Sunday...

Lebanese keep protest alive in northern city of Tripoli

Thousands of Lebanese flocked together in Tripoli Saturday, an AFP reporter said, to keep a protest movement alive in a northern city dubbed the bride of the revolution. Despite its reputation for conservatism, impoverished Tripoli has emer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019