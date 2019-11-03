International Development News
Over 2,000 people take part in SBI Green Marathon

  Thiruvai
  Updated: 03-11-2019 13:05 IST
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Twitter (@TheOfficialSBI)

Over 2,000 runners participated in the third edition of the SBI Green Marathon here on Sunday. The marathon in 5 km, 10 km, and 20 km categories, was organised to celebrate the passion for environmental sustainability and better living for the future generation.

It was flagged off by Mrigendra Lal Das, Chief General Manager, Thiruvananthapuram Circle, SBI, at the Shangumugham beach. Air Vice-Marshal P E Patange was the chief guest at the event, a bank press release said.

Kerala DGP Loknath Behera, international athlete and Padma Shri awardee K M Beenamol were among those who were present. The Green Marathon is being held in 15 other cities as well.

