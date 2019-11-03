Couple killed in bus-motorcycle collision in Ajmer

A 50-year-old man and his wife were killed after a speeding private bus hit their motorcycle in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Sunday, police said. The incident took place near Kali Dungri area of the district when the victims, Lal Jat and his wife Kamla Jat (40), we're headed to work, Gandhi Nagar police station SHO Rajesh Meena said.

The duo died on the spot, the station house officer (SHO) said. The bus driver fled from the spot, he added.

The bodies were handed over to the victims' family members after a post-mortem, Meena said. A case has been registered against the bus driver and police are on a lookout for him, he said.

