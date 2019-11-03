International Development News
19-yr-old wrestler dies during bout in MP

  • Bhopal
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 16:25 IST
A 19-year old wrestler died after collapsing during a bout in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday night when Sonu Yadav, a resident of Bhomatola village, participated in a wrestling match in Beltola village, located about 45 km from here, Kurai police station in-charge Ganpat Singh Uike said.

"Yadav collapsed during the match. He was rushed to Seoni District Hospital where doctors declared him dead," the official said. The body was handed over to the family members after the postmortem, he said, adding that a probe was underway.

"If the match organizers and referees are found guilty, action would be taken against them," he said. The official said an initial postmortem report suggested that Yadav died due to cardiac arrest.

However, some eyewitnesses claimed Yadav participated in several wrestling matches on Saturday and despite the fatigue, he continued to play.

