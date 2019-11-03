International Development News
Development News Edition

Massive anti-encroachment drive on cards in Srinagar

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 16:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 16:25 IST
Massive anti-encroachment drive on cards in Srinagar

A massive anti-encroachment drive is on the cards in Srinagar as over 200 identified encroachments have been finalized for land retrieval proceedings, officials said on Sunday. The district's Revenue Department has also identified more than 1,000 hectares of encroached land and is initiating relevant action as part of the first phase of the drive, they said.

According to the officials, the Srinagar administration has issued instructions to the concerned departments to take "serious and definite" action involving the initiation of criminal proceedings and eviction of encroachments and illegal constructions on government land and in water bodies in the district. Over 200 encroachments in the forms of landholdings and constructions have been finalized for initiation of action in the first phase of the drive aimed at retrieving all state land and water bodies in the district, they said.

This comes in the wake of a detailed report on encroachments identified in Gilsar and Khushalsar lakes by the Revenue Department. The report was compiled on the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudhary and submitted to his office, they added. Besides locational maps of the encroachments, the report indicates the names of the encroachers and those involved in land grabbing and illegal constructions.

Choudhary has issued directions for cancellation of illegal entries in revenue records and also sought an explanation from the concerned agencies for providing civic amenities such as power, water supply, drainage and roads to colonies and structures raised on state land and in water bodies, the officials said. Last month, more than 20 encroachments were removed and a dozen FIRs lodged against land grabbers in Srinagar, they said.

According to the officials, the Srinagar administration has also taken note of inputs about illegal constructions being done at night time in the Anchar lake area on the outskirts of the city. "The concerned officers have been instructed to keep a vigil in the area and initiate strict action with assistance from the local law enforcement officials," they said.

They added that the administration has also issued directions for strict adherence to the in-operation magisterial order banning movement of tipper trucks with construction material without permission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 synopsis revealed, Tweet shows Gary Drayton’s excitement

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Cong claims WhatsApp alerted Priyanka Gandhi about possible hacking of phone

The Congress on Sunday claimed that senior party leader Priyanka Gandhi had received a message from WhatsApp informing her that her phone was suspected to have been hacked. The party, however, did not say exactly when Gandhi received the me...

Merkel wants Germany to have 1 mln electric car charging points by 2030

Germany should have one million charging stations for electric cars by 2030, Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a video message on Sunday, ahead of meetings on Monday with the car industry on how to speed the move to low-emission battery-driv...

McIlroy defeats Schauffele in WGC-HSBC Champions play-off

Rory McIlroy defeated defending champion Xander Schauffele on Sunday to win his first WGC-HSBC Champions tournament and continue his quest to retake the worlds top golf ranking. McIlroy had a one-stroke lead coming to the 18th tee of regula...

Three persons drown in Jharkhand

Three persons including two sisters drowned in Palamau and Giridih districts on Sunday as the four-day Chhat Puja ended with lakhs of devotees offering Arghya to the rising sun in Jharkhand, police said. Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Da...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019