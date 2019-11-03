International Development News
Unseasonal rains destroy crops on 30L hectares in Marathwada

Crops on at least 30 lakh hectares in the entire Marathwada region in Maharashtra got destroyed due to unseasonal rains over the last one month, as per preliminary assessment of the situation. The havoc caused by rains severely affected farmers in the region comprising eight districts.

The fury of nature was a kind of a double whammy for agriculturists in the region who have been battling scanty rainfall and drought-like situation since the last many seasons. Sillod and Soyegaon in Aurangabad district and few villages from other districts were worst-hit by the rains.

"Due to heavy rains in the catchment areas, the doors of Jayakwadi dam were opened for the fifth time which is unprecedented since its construction. In all, 5265165.96 hectares of land was under cultivation in the entire Marathwada region. Out of this 47 lakh hectares was under Kharif crop," authorities said. A report on preliminary losses has been prepared by Divisional Commissioner Sunil Kendrekar.

More than 30 lakh farmers out of the total 43,01,436 incurred heavy losses due to damage caused to their crops, mainly cotton, maize and Soyabean. "In October, cotton crops on 11,45,000 hectares, soyabean crop on 12,29,000 hectares and maize crop on more than 10 lakh hectares have been damaged, which is more than 70 per cent of the average yield," it said.

According to officials the exact quantum of loss to crops, houses, cattle and other property will take at least seven more days..

