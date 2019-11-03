Mini FSL facility to come up in Thane this month: Official

The Maharashtra Directorate of Forensic Science Laboratories will start a mini-lab with 32 staffers this month in neighbouring Thane, an official said on Sunday. The Thane FSL mini-lab is being set up after similar facilities were commissioned in Chandrapur, Ratnagiri and Dhule in April, he said.

"The Thane unit will have test facilities for blood, poison and body samples for biological evidence. It will also cover cases coming from Palghar area. These moves will speed up police investigation," the official said. A police official said rise in the number of such mini-labs will help increase the conviction rate..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)