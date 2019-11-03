Four killed in car accident in AP

Four people were killed and two others injured when their car rammed into another vehicle on National Highway 64 near Jaggaiahpet in Krishna district early Sunday, police said. A car coming at rapid speed from Hyderabad rammed into a divider and swerved onto the other side of the road before hitting an on-coming car.

While the driver and passenger of the car were killed on the spot, two others succumbed on the way to the hospital, they said. The deceased driver was identified as N Gopaiah of Khammam district in neighboring Telangana.

The other deceased belonged to Anantapuramu (AP), Mahbubnagar (Telangana) and Kalaburgi (Karnataka), they added. They were travelling towards Vijayawada when tragedy struck near the check-post at Garikapadu.

Passengers in the other car had a lucky escape, police said. The injured have been admitted to the local hospital for treatment and their condition is said to be stable.

