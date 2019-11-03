Two constables beaten up for intervening into drunken brawl: Police

Eight persons have been arrested for allegedly beating up two constables intervening into their drunken brawl during a function in their village in the Banda district, police said on Sunday. City Circle Officer Alok Mishra said the incident took place on Saturday night in Mahokhar village of the district.

"On Saturday night, there was a ceremony in Mahokhar village in which there was a brawl among some persons who had consumed liquor. "On getting information, two police jawans of Dial 100 Motorcycle service reached there. Those under the influence of alcohol beat up the policemen instead," he said.

Eight persons have been arrested in the case, while the injured policemen have been admitted to the district hospital, said Mishra. PTI CORR NAV RAX

