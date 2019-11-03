Red sanders seized from car after chase; one held.

Red sanders worth Rs 20 lakh was seized from a car at Elavur in the district on Sunday after a hot chase and one person was arrested, police said. While speeding away, with police in pursuit, the driver lost controlover the vehicle, rammed into a stationary lorry and came to a halt, they said.

The driver was arrested. The red sanders, which is precious wood, was later handed over to forest officials..

