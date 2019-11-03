International Development News
Development News Edition

Cabinet secretary to monitor pollution situation Delhi-NCR daily

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 20:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 19:44 IST
Cabinet secretary to monitor pollution situation Delhi-NCR daily
Image Credit: ANI

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba will monitor the alarming pollution situation in Delhi and neighboring states on a daily basis, it was decided at a high-level meeting chaired by the principal secretary to the prime minister on Sunday. PK Mishra, the principal secretary to the prime minister, reviewed the situation arising out of severe air pollution in the National Capital Region, and other parts of north India.

Senior officials from the states of Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi joined the meeting through video-conferencing, according to a statement. "The cabinet secretary will monitor the situation with these states on a daily basis," it said.

The chief secretaries of these states have been asked to monitor the situation in various districts of their respective states round-the-clock. Pollution levels in Delhi and satellite towns shot up again on Sunday morning, with the air quality bordering the 'severe plus' category at several places.

Authorities have announced a public health emergency in the national capital. Schools have been shut in Delhi and Noida till Tuesday. Pollution caused a major disruption at Delhi airport on Sunday as 37 flights were diverted to other airports due to heavy smog.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 synopsis revealed, Tweet shows Gary Drayton’s excitement

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Lawyers of Delhi HC, lower courts to abstain from work Monday to protest against clash with police

Advocates in the Delhi High Court and all district courts here have decided to abstain from work on Monday to protest against the clash between lawyers and police at Tis Hazari Court on Saturday. The lawyers said they would not participate ...

Bermuda Golf Championship: Atwal moves to 34th, injured Lahiri pulls out

A side-strain sustained during the second round forced Anirban Lahiri to withdraw before the start of the third round of the inaugural Bermuda Championship. Lahiri, who had made the cut despite the strain, decided to withdraw ahead of the t...

Curtail outside exposure, try working from home, advises TERI

The Energy and Resources Institute TERI on Sunday urged people to curtail outside exposure and try to work from home in view of the hazardous pollution levels in the national capital. Pollution levels in Delhi peaked to a three-year high on...

Whistleblower offers direct testmony to Republicans -CBS

The U.S. intelligence official whose whistleblower complaint led to the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump has offered to answer written questions directly to Republicans on the House Intelligence Commmittee, his lawyer told...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019