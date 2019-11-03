Man injured in bear attack in HP's Kullu

A 37-year-old man suffered multiple injuries after he was attacked by a bear in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Sunday, the police said. The animal attacked Beer Singh around 6 am when he was going towards his fields in Bhuntar tehsil's Birni village, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Singh said.

The victim sustained injuries on his head, mouth, and legs in the attack, he said. After the bear left, Beer Singh managed to call up his brother. His brother, along with some villagers, rushed him to the regional hospital, Kullu, for treatment, the SSP said.

