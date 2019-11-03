International Development News
MP: FIR against BJP MP for damaging police post wall

  Updated: 03-11-2019 21:10 IST
An FIR was registered on Sunday against Dewas BJP MP Mahendra Solanki and three others for allegedly damaging walls of an under-construction police post in the main market area in the city, police said. Solanki has denied the allegations against him though he admitted that he was present at the spot on Saturday night.

The exact trigger behind the incident is under investigation, but according to police the owners of some shops located behind the makeshift police post were against its construction. Meanwhile, Dewas SP Chandrashekhar Solanki alleged that the MP used indecent language against him over the phone.

City Superintendent of Police Anil Singh Rathore said a CCTV grab shows the MP and three others damaging the walls of the Subhash Chowk police post located in the main market of the city. "A police post was set up here in a temporary shed. In place of this temporary arrangement, a concrete structure was being constructed. Owners of shops located behind this police post are opposing its construction," he said.

Rathore said a case was registered against the MP and Shiv Sharma, Sachin Soni and Santosh Jaiswal at Kotwali police station under IPC sections 353 (Assault to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 427 (causing damage), 506 (intimidation), 34 (acts done by several persons in common intention) besides under Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. Meanwhile, Dewas SP Solanki accused the MP of using indecent language during a phone call on Saturday night.

"The temporary shed of the Subhash Chowk police post was in bad shape. So, a new and permanent post is being constructed there given that it is a sensitive area. Some traders are opposing this due to vested interests," he said. The officer said he had received a phone call from the MP on this issue, but his language was indecent.

"I have apprised senior officials about the incident," he said. However, the MP termed all allegations against him as false.

"I can be seen standing without even touching the police post in the CCTV footage," he claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

