International Development News
Development News Edition

Physically challenged woman sexually abused

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhawanipatna
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 21:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 21:12 IST
Physically challenged woman sexually abused

A physically challenged woman was allegedly sexually abused and impregnated by the son of the owner of a house where she was working as a maid in Odishas Kalahandi district, police said on Sunday. The deaf and dumb woman, aged about 30 years and working as a maid in the house of a person of Badaldeipur village has alleged that she is 7-month pregnant due to sexual abuse by the son of the house owner against her will, the police said.

The woman failed to reveal her agony to her family earlier due to her physical disability. After knowing her plight and ordeal, the brother of the women and relatives approached the family for whom she was working, they said. However, the allegations were denied by the family and the man who allegedly kept sexual relation with the woman against her will.

The woman and her relatives met Kalahandi Superintendent of Police B Gangadhar at Bhawanipatna and narrated the whole episode, police said. On the direction of the SP, the police initiated an investigation after the brother of the woman filed an FIR, they said.

Preliminary investigation shows that the woman was sexually assaulted repeatedly, the SP said. Police has detained the accused, Amulya Biswal (34) for interrogation and investigation is in progress, the SP added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 synopsis revealed, Tweet shows Gary Drayton’s excitement

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Djokovic sends warning to rivals with Paris Masters title

World number one Novak Djokovic saw off Canadian Denis Shapovalov 6-3 6-4 to win his fifth Paris Masters title on Sunday in a warning to his rivals ahead of the ATP Finals. The Serbian faced only one break point in another impressive displa...

India struggle to 148 for six in opening T20

There were no demons in the wicket but none of the Indian batsmen could play a substantial knock as the hosts settled for a below-par 148 for six in the opening T20 International against Bangladesh here on Sunday. It was a struggle for the ...

UPDATE 1-Trump calls on Ukraine whistleblower to come forward

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday called on the whistleblower whose concerns prompted an impeachment inquiry to come forward, appealing directly to the intelligence community employee is a stark departure from norms of conduct in such c...

Woman arrested in west Delhi for killing mother after quarrel

A 47-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her mother with an iron rod following a quarrel in west Delhis Hari Nagar, police said on Sunday. According to the police, Neeru Bagga, who works as an assistant personnel officer ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019