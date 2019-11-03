Physically challenged woman sexually abused

A physically challenged woman was allegedly sexually abused and impregnated by the son of the owner of a house where she was working as a maid in Odishas Kalahandi district, police said on Sunday. The deaf and dumb woman, aged about 30 years and working as a maid in the house of a person of Badaldeipur village has alleged that she is 7-month pregnant due to sexual abuse by the son of the house owner against her will, the police said.

The woman failed to reveal her agony to her family earlier due to her physical disability. After knowing her plight and ordeal, the brother of the women and relatives approached the family for whom she was working, they said. However, the allegations were denied by the family and the man who allegedly kept sexual relation with the woman against her will.

The woman and her relatives met Kalahandi Superintendent of Police B Gangadhar at Bhawanipatna and narrated the whole episode, police said. On the direction of the SP, the police initiated an investigation after the brother of the woman filed an FIR, they said.

Preliminary investigation shows that the woman was sexually assaulted repeatedly, the SP said. Police has detained the accused, Amulya Biswal (34) for interrogation and investigation is in progress, the SP added..

