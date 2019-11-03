International Development News
'Dreaded criminal' shot dead in broad daylight encounter with STF in posh Gomati Nagar area

  PTI
  Lucknow
  Updated: 03-11-2019 21:48 IST
  • Created: 03-11-2019 21:43 IST
An alleged dreaded criminal was shot dead in a broad daylight encounter with the UP Special Task Force in upmarket Vibhuti Khand area of Gomtinagar here on Sunday, said police. The encounter took place as "dreaded criminal" Sachin Pandey and his accomplice opened fire on an STF team, which had reached the area to arrest them, the STF said in a statement.

"Acting on a tip-off that dreaded criminal and shooter Sachin Pandey is to reach near a college in Vibhuti Khand area of Gomtinagar, along with an aide, STF sleuths tried to catch him by surrounding Pandey at around 12 noon near a tea shop," the STF said. "As soon as the criminals saw the STF personnel coming towards the tea shop, they started firing and attempted to run away from the spot," he added.

"However, in retaliatory firing, one criminal was injured and was taken to Lohia Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Another criminal fled from the spot," the STF said. The STF said Pandey has named in around 22 cases pertaining to murder, loot, and extortion in various police stations of Azamgarh district.

A pistol too was recovered from the slain criminal, the statement said.

