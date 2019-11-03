International Development News
Development News Edition

Delhi Police brutally assaulted lawyers, Home Ministry must order judicial probe: AAP

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 22:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 22:09 IST
Delhi Police brutally assaulted lawyers, Home Ministry must order judicial probe: AAP
Aam Aadmi Party Image Credit: ANI

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday accused the Delhi Police of brutally assaulting lawyers at Tis Hazari court and demanded Home Minister Amit Shah set up a judicial inquiry to investigate the matter. Lawyers and policemen clashed at the Tis Hazari court complex here on Saturday in which at least 20 police personnel and several lawyers were injured and many vehicles vandalized or set afire, according to officials.

Addressing reporters, AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha said Delhi witnessed a "shameful" law and order situation where some Delhi Police officers "brutally assaulted" lawyers at Tis Hazari Court. "It is even more shocking as the police opened fire at unarmed lawyers. Delhi Police gave a glimpse of its brutality and highhandedness by opening fire at the lawyers. The firing...raises some grave questions," Chadha said.

Chadha alleged that ever since Amit Shah assumed the responsibility as Home Minister, the Delhi Police has demonstrated "unrestrained brutality" and the law and order situation has been worsening. "If lawyers, the custodian of justice and legal system, are not safe in the premises of a court of law, what can be expected for the common man of Delhi?" he said.

He put forward three demands to the Home Ministry. "We demand that the Union Home Minister urgently sets up a judicial inquiry to investigate into the matter of brutal attack against the lawyer community in Delhi," he said.

"We demand the serious investigation and action against erring Delhi Police officials who participated in the brutal assault on lawyers yesterday. Delhi Police must be made accountable to the people of Delhi. Roles, responsibilities and accountability must be fixed on officials in Delhi Police in view of sharply deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi," he said. Earlier on Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited St Stephen's Hospital to meet the lawyers who were injured in clash with Delhi Police at Tis Hazari Court on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 synopsis revealed, Tweet shows Gary Drayton’s excitement

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Chiefs QB Mahomes to sit vs. Vikings

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will miss his second straight game on Sunday when the Minnesota Vikings visit, the team confirmed on Sunday morning. Mahomes, who had been listed as questionable as he recovers from a dislocate...

Soccer-Balotelli threatens to walk off over racist abuse in Verona

Brescia striker Mario Balotelli threatened to walk off the pitch after receiving alleged racist abuse from Hellas Verona fans during the teams Serie A meeting on Sunday. The Italy international was left enraged by the chants coming from a s...

We diluted Art 370 twelve times without controversy: Cong

The Congress on Sunday claimed it diluted and abrogated Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir as many as twelve times without creating any controversy. Addressing a press conference here, Congress spokesman Pawan Khed...

Tennis-Delighted Barty turns sights on Fed Cup final

With her status as world number one sealed for 2019, Ash Barty is now determined to help Australia break their Fed Cup drought next week.The French Open champion completed a stellar season by adding the WTA Finals title to her haul for the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019