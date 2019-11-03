Man arrested for 'robbing' a Chinese woman in Vrindavan: Police

A man allegedly involved in robbing a Chinese woman of her cash and belongings in Vrindvan last month was arrested on Sunday, said police. City Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena identified the arrested accused as Sohail, a resident of Govind Kund Tila in Vrindaban.

Sohail had robbed Chinese woman Zhao Zhi Jie on October 18 of her purse, containing Rs 20,000 and 100 Yuan each worth over Rs 10, besides her mobile phone, passport and other important documents. A resident of Hainan in China, Jie had been visiting Vrindavan as a tourist, when she was robbed of her belongings last month, said the city SP.

A sum of Rs 2,850 was also recovered from him, said Meena, adding the police earlier had announced a reward of Rs 15,000 on his arrest. He said Sohail, involved in looting the Chinese tourist along with three others, was arrested from Rajpur Bangar near Vrindaban Gurukul on Sunday.

Lakhan, one of the three other accused, involved in the robbery, was arrested earlier, while two others had surrendered in the court, said Meena.

