  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 00:13 IST
  • Created: 04-11-2019 00:12 IST
DTC bus marshal beaten up by policeman
A Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus marshal was allegedly beaten up by a policeman in Burari after an argument, police said on Sunday. The policeman was inside his Scorpio car when Parvez came to move the vehicle's rear-view mirror to avoid contact with the bus in a congested road around 2 pm on Saturday, an officer said.

The accused came out of his car and an argument took place, the police said. In a video of the incident, the men can be seen arguing over the matter and threatening each other. The policeman is seen hurling abuses at Parvez and later beating him inside the bus that was at halt.

A woman marshal and some passengers are also seen trying to stop the fight, following which the policeman leaves the marshal, who suffered minor injuries on his limbs and face. Recounting the incident, Parvez said: "The bus stopped near the car. There was congestion on the road and the mirror was close to the bus. To prevent an accident or clash, I went and moved the mirror inwards."

"The man stepped out of the car and hurled abuses at me. I tried to explain to him that the bus was going to move in a minute and that the mirror was coming in the way. He got angry and then pushed me. I went inside the bus, but he followed me and beat me again," Parvez said. Police are probing the matter to verify the claims. A case has been registered against the policeman, who works in the security unit of the Delhi police.

Preliminary inquiry suggests both the men had beaten up each other, police said.

