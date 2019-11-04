Fire breaks out in godown in West Delhi, 3 injured

A massive fire broke out in a four-storey rexine godown in West Delhi's Peera Garhi area early Monday, leaving three firemen injured, officials said.

The fire department was informed about the blaze in the godown in Peera Garhi village at 12.25 am. 25 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze is yet to be contained.

The rear portion of the building collapsed following the blaze at 2.30 am, injuring three fire officials including fireman Samarthlal Meena and fire operators Parvesh and Dharamveer, a senior fire official said. Further details are awaited.

