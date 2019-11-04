Delhi govt should 'focus' on tackling air pollution: Indresh Kumar

International Development News
RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Monday asked the Delhi Government to 'focus' on the prevailing air pollution issue across the national capital rather than blaming others for 'politicising' it.

RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Monday asked the Delhi Government to 'focus' on the prevailing air pollution issue across the national capital rather than blaming others for 'politicising' it. Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "One of the crucial contributors of pollution is air conditioners. The second culprit is vehicular pollution and third is a population explosion. Delhi government should focus on it rather than blaming others for politicising the issue. Delhi CM should not shy away from his responsibilities."

On being asked about the new map of India with the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh coming into effect, Kumar said: "I want to thank Union Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making it possible. Because of Pt Nehru's fault, thousands of square meters of the land went to Pakistan. The new map is the correct map." "Mirpur, Poonch Haveli and Muzaffarabad in Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan and Aksai Chin in Ladakh are part of India. It has now been integrated with India in the map and it will practically come to us soon," he added. (ANI)

