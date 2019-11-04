Over 25 injured after bus hits truck in UP

At least 25 people were injured on Monday morning when a Volvo bus hit a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, police said. The accident took place when the bus, which was going from Agra to Lucknow, rammed the truck from behind in Matsaina area, they said. At least 25 people were injured, including three seriously, and they were rushed to the hospital, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)