Chhattisgarh cop commits suicide in Dhamtari

A constable allegedly committed suicide by consuming pesticide in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari, police said on Monday. Constable Ravindra Sahu (25) consumed pesticide at his quarters in Magarlod police station premises on Sunday evening and was shifted to a local hospital after colleagues saw him vomiting and in severe distress, an official said.

"Sahu was shifted to a bigger hospital in Dhamtari town but he succumbed en route. No suicide note has been found and probe was on to find out why he took his life," he said. Sahu was a native of Mongra village in the district's Kurud area and was posted at Magarlod police station since 2016, he added..

