International Development News
Development News Edition

CBI interrogates IPS officer in Rose Valley scam

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 16:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 16:42 IST
CBI interrogates IPS officer in Rose Valley scam
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The CBI on Monday interrogated Deputy Commissioner (port division) Waquar Raza in connection with the multi-crore Rose Valley scam, agency sources said. The IPS officer, though not an accused, was summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to its CGO complex office in Salt Lake to ascertain the role he had played as a CID officer when the alleged financial irregularities were committed by the Rose Valley group, the sources said.

According to the Enforcement Directorate, the group defrauded investors to the tune of Rs 15000 crore, including interest and penalties. The company has also been accused of making "cross investments" in its various sister firms to suppress its liabilities towards investors.

The central agency had in 2015 arrested its chairman Gautam Kundu and attached assets worth Rs 2,300 crore, including hotels and resorts. Several Trinamool Congress leaders and Bengali film industry actors have been questioned by the CBI as part of its investigation into the scam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Labour Party will examine proposal to ban private jets

Britains opposition Labour Party said on Monday it would examine closely a proposal to ban private jets and consult with the industry about a phase-out date for the use of fossil-fuel private planes. Andy McDonald, the opposition spokesman ...

Cricket-Papua New Guinea ready to be cricket's next fairytale story

Papua New Guinea believe they could be crickets next rags-to-riches story after securing a place among the sports elite in next years Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.After three near-misses in the last six years, the Barramundis under Assad...

Benin authorities open investigation after 9 people abducted by pirates

Benin authorities have opened an investigation after pirates abducted nine people from a Norwegian-flagged boat off the coast of the West African nation, the port of Cotonou said. The pirates boarded the vessel, which is owned by Norwegian ...

Gian Chand Gupta unanimously elected Speaker of Haryana Assembly

BJP MLA Gian Chand Gupta was unanimously elected Speaker of Haryana Assembly on Monday. Panchkula MLA Guptas name was proposed by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and seconded by Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala.In the Assembly ele...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019