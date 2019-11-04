CBI interrogates IPS officer in Rose Valley scam

The CBI on Monday interrogated Deputy Commissioner (port division) Waquar Raza in connection with the multi-crore Rose Valley scam, agency sources said. The IPS officer, though not an accused, was summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to its CGO complex office in Salt Lake to ascertain the role he had played as a CID officer when the alleged financial irregularities were committed by the Rose Valley group, the sources said.

According to the Enforcement Directorate, the group defrauded investors to the tune of Rs 15000 crore, including interest and penalties. The company has also been accused of making "cross investments" in its various sister firms to suppress its liabilities towards investors.

The central agency had in 2015 arrested its chairman Gautam Kundu and attached assets worth Rs 2,300 crore, including hotels and resorts. Several Trinamool Congress leaders and Bengali film industry actors have been questioned by the CBI as part of its investigation into the scam.

