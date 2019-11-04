International Development News
Development News Edition

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 17:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 16:59 IST
Policeman thrashed at Saket Court
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two days after lawyers and police clashed at the Tis Hazari Court complex, an on-duty policeman was allegedly thrashed by advocates outside Saket Court on Monday, officials said. In a video of the purported incident, lawyers were seen beating up the policeman who is riding a bike. One of the lawyers was also seen slapping the policeman.

When the policeman was leaving the spot, the lawyer also hit his bike with his helmet. "A policeman was beaten by lawyers at Saket Court. A video of the incident has also surfaced," a senior police official said.

Lawyers and police clashed at the Tis Hazari Court complex here on Saturday during which at least 20 police personnel and several lawyers were injured while many vehicles vandalized or set on fire, according to officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

