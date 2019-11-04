International Development News
Development News Edition

J-K: One dead, 18 injured in grenade attack in Srinagar

One person was killed while 18 others including 15 civilians and three Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel were injured in a grenade attack at a market on MA Road here Monday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 17:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 17:01 IST
J-K: One dead, 18 injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Visuals from the market on MA Road on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

One person was killed while 18 others including 15 civilians and three Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel were injured in a grenade attack at a market on MA Road here Monday. "Terrorists lobbed a grenade on civilians near HSHStreet area in Srinagar. Information is preliminary in nature. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted from its account, which is not verified.

According to the police, the deceased identified as Rinku Singh succumbed to injuries while two locals -- Aijaj and Fayaz Ahmed -- are in a critical condition. "3 SSB personnel and 15 civilians injured. One Rinku Singh of Saharanpur succumbed. Two locals Aijaj and Fayaz Ahmed are serious. Police and Security Forces are taking follow up action," tweeted the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Police said that they had arrested a local terrorist two days ago from Sopore, who too was tasked to throw grenades in busy markets and petrol pumps as the "return of normalcy and opening shops are unnerving the terrorists and their handlers across in Pakistan." The injured have been admitted to the hospital for medical care. Following the attack, a large number of security personnel have been deployed in the area. (ANI)

Also Read: Heavy Pak shelling in Poonch, two civilians injured

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Rajnath Singh to visit Russia on Tuesday

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will leave for a three-day visit to Moscow on Tuesday where he will co-chair the 19th India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military Technical Cooperation, the defence ministry said on Mon...

Mi TV 5 series to feature more comprehensive screen design, Amlogic T972 SoC

After the huge success of Mi TV 4 series globally, tech giant Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the all-new Mi TV 5 series in Chinese homeland on November 5 alongside an array of other products including the Mi Watch and Mi CC9 Pro smartphone....

UPDATE 1-Police find 41 migrants alive in truck in northern Greece

Greek police found 41 migrants, mostly Afghans, hiding in a refrigerated truck at a motorway in northern Greece on Monday, police officials said.The migrants were not injured, one of the officials said, adding that the refrigeration system ...

German health minister submits law banning conversion therapy

Germanys health minister submitted a draft law to ban so-called conversion therapy for minors on Monday, as a global movement to end discredited practices aiming to change a persons gender identity or sexual orientation gathers pace.The bil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019