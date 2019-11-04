Man held for raping woman

A 26-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a 36-year-old woman known to him in suburban Vikhroli last week, police said. According to police, the accused, Adipta Bhaumik, had called the woman to a building on Saturday night under the pretext that he was hosting a bash.

When the woman reached the spot, he allegedly took her to an isolated spot near the building and raped her, a police official said quoting the FIR. The complainant is a resident of suburban Malad.

Bahumik has been booked under section 376 (Punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the official said. PTI ZA NSK NSK.

