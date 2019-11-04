International Development News
Development News Edition

Amit Shah inaugurates SCO joint exercise on urban earthquake search, rescue

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Joint Exercise on Urban Earthquake Search and Rescue -2019 at the Ambedkar International Center in New Delhi on Monday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 18:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 18:38 IST
Amit Shah inaugurates SCO joint exercise on urban earthquake search, rescue in New Delhi on Monday. Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) joint exercise on urban earthquake search and rescue -2019 at the Ambedkar International Center in New Delhi on Monday. "Inaugurated the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Joint Exercise on Urban Earthquake Search & Rescue (SCOJtEx)-2019 in New Delhi," Shah Tweeted.

The four-day exercise is being hosted by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to rehearse disaster response mechanisms and share knowledge, experience, and technology. The main focus of the joint exercise will be to test the region's preparedness to activate intergovernmental interaction for an immediate response. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

