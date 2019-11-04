International Development News
Development News Edition

Lawyers in western UP go on day-long strike against Tis Hazari court clash

  • PTI
  • |
  • Muzaffarnagar
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 19:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 19:21 IST
Lawyers in western UP go on day-long strike against Tis Hazari court clash

Lawyers in courts across 22 districts of western Uttar Pradesh stayed away from work on Monday to protest the clash between advocates and police personnel at Delhi's Tis Hazari Court complex last week. At least 20 police personnel and a number of lawyers were injured in the clash which broke out following an argument between the two sides over parking on Saturday.

CCTV footage showed the lawyers vandalising the court lockup and thrashing a policeman. The lawyers claimed two of their colleagues were injured in police firing. The Allahabad High Court Bench Action Committee had called for a one-day strike against the clash.

District Bar Association president Nasir Haider Kazmi said the lawyers boycotted work in all 22 districts of western Uttar Pradesh, including Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat and Shamli. Six cases have been registered in connection with the violence at the Tis Hazari Court complex, the Delhi Police had said on Sunday.

All the cases have been transferred to the special investigation team (SIT) of the Crime Branch, which will further probe the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Overseas Bank widens net loss to Rs 2,254 cr in Sept quarter

State-owned Indian Overseas Bank on Monday reported widening of its net loss to Rs 2,253.64 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The bank had registered a net loss of Rs 487.26 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous ...

Central team to review welfare schemes in Raj

A Central government team will visit Rajasthan to review the execution of various public welfare schemes of the Union rural development and panchayati raj ministry in the state, an official said on Monday. As part of the 7-day visit startin...

CORRECTED-Cambodia deploys troops ahead of opposition leaders' planned return

Cambodia has deployed troops along its borders and held live-fire exercises ahead of the planned return of leaders of the banned main opposition party in a move Prime Minister Hun Sen has labeled as a coup attempt. At least 48 opposition ac...

Realty firm's director held over pending dues of Rs 100 cr

Noida UP, Nov 4 PTI A director of real estate group 3C was on Monday arrested from his Delhi office by the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration for allegedly defaulting on payments of more than Rs 100 crore, officials said. Surpreet Suri was a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019