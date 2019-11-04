International Development News
Development News Edition

Majlis celebrating Hindu-Muslim brotherhood turns 50

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 19:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 19:23 IST
Majlis celebrating Hindu-Muslim brotherhood turns 50

An annual ‘majlis’ first held in 1970 by a Hindu professor to strengthen relations between Shia Islam and Hinduism will be organised here to mark its 50th anniversary on Tuesday. The day-long event, popularly known as ‘Guptaji ki Majlis’, is held every year at the Shia PG College here.

A ‘majlis’ is a social, cultural or religious gathering usually associated with the followers of Islam. In this particular case the ‘majlis’ was started by P S Gupta, a Hindu, who was a professor at the college. The event is held on the last day of the mourning period of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar.

This year the last day of the mourning period is November 5, said Yasoob Abbas, spokesperson of the All India Shia Personal Law Board. Speaking to PTI, 80-year-old Gupta said, "Hazrat Imam Hussain had the desire to go to Hindustan and was fascinated by the humanity of the people from here. He got martyred along with his family members in Karbala. This reposed my deep faith in Hussain.

"It is with this thought that I got the motivation to start the 'majlis' in the memory of Imam Hussain," Gupta said. "Almost 1,400 years ago, when the Army of Yazid had stopped Hazrat Imam Hussain in Karbala, he had expressed the desire to go to Hindustan saying that Muslims may not reside there, but humans do reside there. Even today, wherever humanity is found, Imam Hussain is remembered," he said.

"There are many similarities between Hindus and Shia Muslims. There has been no fight between them. One of the reasons behind organizing the 'majlis' is to enable people to know that Shias and Hindus are brothers," Gupta added. In the initial years, founder of the All India Shia Personal Law Board Maulana Mirza Mohammad Athar used to address the 'majlis'. Now his son Maulana Yasoob Abbas, also the spokesperson of the All India Shia Personal Law Board, carries forward the legacy.

Yasoob Abbas said Gupta started the 'majlis' when he was teaching at the Shia PG College and continued the tradition even after his retirement. Talking about Gupta’s dedication to holding the annual event, Yasoob Abbas said, "There have been occasions when the last night of Muharram (mourning period) has coincided with Deepawali. On those occasions, Gupta first discharged his duty of organising the 'majlis' and later celebrated the festival of lights.

"It is his deep affection towards Imam Hussain that he organizes the 'majlis' even today. The 'majlis', since its inception, focussed on Hindu-Muslim unity," Abbas told PTI. He said Islam has come to the world to create love.

"Power is spread by sword, but Islam is spread by character," he said. PTI NAV SMI RDM RAX

RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Central team to review welfare schemes in Raj

A Central government team will visit Rajasthan to review the execution of various public welfare schemes of the Union rural development and panchayati raj ministry in the state, an official said on Monday. As part of the 7-day visit startin...

CORRECTED-Cambodia deploys troops ahead of opposition leaders' planned return

Cambodia has deployed troops along its borders and held live-fire exercises ahead of the planned return of leaders of the banned main opposition party in a move Prime Minister Hun Sen has labeled as a coup attempt. At least 48 opposition ac...

Realty firm's director held over pending dues of Rs 100 cr

Noida UP, Nov 4 PTI A director of real estate group 3C was on Monday arrested from his Delhi office by the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration for allegedly defaulting on payments of more than Rs 100 crore, officials said. Surpreet Suri was a...

EU warns Iran over nuclear deal after uranium claims

Brussels, Nov 4 AFP The European Union on Monday warned its support for the Iran nuclear deal depends on Tehran fulfilling its commitments, after Iranian officials announced a major increase in enriched uranium production. Following a serie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019