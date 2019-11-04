International Development News
Set up special cells to monitor air pollution: Delhi chief secy to civic bodies

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 04-11-2019 19:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 19:33 IST
Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev directed municipal corporations on Monday to set up special cells for real-time monitoring of air quality and asked agencies concerned to address traffic-related air pollution at 28 major intersections across the city. At an emergency meeting, Dev said a massive drive should be carried out to impound polluting vehicles and that those responsible for burning of waste be arrested.

He said deputy commissioners of municipal corporations will monitor the situation at pollution hot spots in their areas on an hourly basis. "Similarly, commissioners of MCDs will monitor the situation on an hourly basis through a cell to be constituted by him/her in each MCD. The existing cells should be upgraded to facilitate hourly monitoring," the chief secretary said.

Municipal corporations and Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd have been asked to hold urgent meetings to resolve jurisdiction-related issues and deal with incidents of burning and other polluting activities in and outside industrial areas. "A massive drive should be carried out to impound the polluting vehicles. Marshals should be deployed at traffic inter-sections where congestions are being reported or which have been identified as hot spots," a statement quoted Dev as saying.

To address traffic-related air pollution, the Public Works Department, traffic police and Urban Development Department should ensure smooth flow of vehicles at the 28 corridors and intersections where major traffic is reported, he said. "Immediate action will be taken with reference to the complaints received on CPCB portal/SAMEER application. The pendency of the complaints should be brought down to zero forthwith," Dev said.

He said, punitive measures, including arresting people responsible for burning of waste, lodging of FIRs and prosecution thereof, imposition of penalties, should be taken on these complaints. The chief secretary also directed power companies to give information to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and municipal agencies regarding scheduled power cuts in advance, so that unauthorised use of generator sets can be identified and action taken.

