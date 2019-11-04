Sangma to explore business oppotunities with Bangladesh

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday said that the state shares the longest boundary with Bangladesh but accounts for only one per cent of the nearly 10 billion dollar trade between India and that country.. Sangma said he will travel by road to Dhaka on Tuesday on a four-day trip to Bangladesh where he will explore business opportunities for the people of the state and of the north east region.

He will meet Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and other ministers to also explore possibility of tie-ups. Tomorrow, I will be going on a four-day journey to Bangladesh by road. I will be travelling close to 700 km. I will meet farmers, entrepreneurs, students and business people and try to find out if there are opportunities for the people of the state and of the region, he said at the 26th convocation of the North Eastern Hill University here.

Bangladesh and India has trade of up to 10 billion dollars and Meghalayas share is about only 1 per cent in spite sharing the longest border with Bangladesh, he said. Meghalaya Education Minister Lakmen Rymbui and Sports Minister Banteidor Lyngdoh and senior government officials are part of the chief ministers entourage to Bangladesh to attend an official programme of the government of that country, they said.

Meghalaya shares a 443 km-long border with Bangladesh, of which several kilometres are still unfenced. Two border haats are operational in Meghalaya..

