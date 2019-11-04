International Development News
Development News Edition

Sangma to explore business oppotunities with Bangladesh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shillong
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 20:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 20:20 IST
Sangma to explore business oppotunities with Bangladesh

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday said that the state shares the longest boundary with Bangladesh but accounts for only one per cent of the nearly 10 billion dollar trade between India and that country.. Sangma said he will travel by road to Dhaka on Tuesday on a four-day trip to Bangladesh where he will explore business opportunities for the people of the state and of the north east region.

He will meet Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and other ministers to also explore possibility of tie-ups. Tomorrow, I will be going on a four-day journey to Bangladesh by road. I will be travelling close to 700 km. I will meet farmers, entrepreneurs, students and business people and try to find out if there are opportunities for the people of the state and of the region, he said at the 26th convocation of the North Eastern Hill University here.

Bangladesh and India has trade of up to 10 billion dollars and Meghalayas share is about only 1 per cent in spite sharing the longest border with Bangladesh, he said. Meghalaya Education Minister Lakmen Rymbui and Sports Minister Banteidor Lyngdoh and senior government officials are part of the chief ministers entourage to Bangladesh to attend an official programme of the government of that country, they said.

Meghalaya shares a 443 km-long border with Bangladesh, of which several kilometres are still unfenced. Two border haats are operational in Meghalaya..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Maha political soap opera goes on; Pawar play yields no result

Multiple high-profile meetings in New Delhi and Mumbai on Monday, including one between NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress president Sonia Gandhi, failed to give any indication of breaking the 11-day- long deadlock over government formatio...

UPDATE 2-Trump officials shun requests to testify to impeachment inquiry -lawmakers

Four U.S. officials called to testify by Democrats leading the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump will not show up as requested on Monday, lawmakers said, and the president pressed his demand for a whistleblower to appear....

Orissa HC lawyers resume work after three weeks

After abstaining from work for more than three weeks in protest against the appointment system of existing judges, lawyers of the Orissa High Court on Monday attended the courts. Members of the Orissa High Court Bar Association had on Nove...

India, Australia, Japan, US reaffirm commitment towards open Indo-Pacific region

India, Australia, Japan, and the United States on Monday reaffirmed their commitment towards a free, open, prosperous and inclusive Indo-Pacific Region based on shared values and principles and respect for international law. A discussion in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019