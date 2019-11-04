J&K Home Secy, prison chief meet LG

Jammu and Kashmir prisons chief V K Singh on Monday met Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu here and apprised him of the functioning and adequacy of security arrangements in various jails across the new Union Territory, an official spokesperson said. Director General (Prisons) Singh, who is also in charge of the Fire and Emergency Department, briefed Murmu about the number of various jails in the UT and their existing capacity to house prisoners, besides the day-to-day administrative requirements and shortfall in them, he added.

He also informed the LG about various welfare programmes being run for prisoners, the spokesman said. The lieutenant governor emphasised upon the importance of effective security arrangements in the jails, which, he said, must be run as per the prescriptions in the jail manual.

He also asked the prison chief to ensure adequate medical arrangements for the welfare of prisoners. The Lt Governor also advised Singh to create awareness regarding adherence to fire safety norms in all public buildings, the spokesman said.

Principal Secretary (Home) Shaleen Kabra also met the Lt Governor at the Raj Bhavan and briefed him about the present law and order situation in J&K, the spokesperson said. He said the LG emphasised upon the importance of close monitoring of the security scenario and regularly reviewing it for effectively maintaining law and order in the Union Territory.

