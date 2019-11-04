International Development News
Development News Edition

Teachers, PAs draw more salary; Madras HC raps TN govt over doctors' strike

Madras High Court on Monday rapped Tamil Nadu government over the continued strike by the doctors demanding pay parity with central government doctors saying teachers and personal assistant to judges draw more salary.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 21:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 21:06 IST
Teachers, PAs draw more salary; Madras HC raps TN govt over doctors' strike
Madras High Court . Image Credit: ANI

Madras High Court on Monday rapped Tamil Nadu government over the continued strike by the doctors demanding pay parity with central government doctors saying teachers and personal assistant to judges draw more salary. "Only Rs 57,000 per month to government doctors in Tamil Nadu? Government teachers and personal assistants to judges draw more salary. Those doing divine service should be paid more," said a division bench of Justice N Kirubakaran and P Velmurugan taking suo moto cognizance of the matter.

Tamil Nadu Doctors Association for Social Equality had on November 1 temporarily called off the strike. Around 17,000 doctors were on strike for seven days demanding pay parity with central government doctors.

State Health Minister C Vijayabaskar had issued an ultimatum to the protesting medicos in the state, threatening to replace them if they did not resume their duties. (ANI)

Also Read: UPDATE 2-Unprecedented anti-government protests swell across Lebanon

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

ECB governor accused of bribery in Latvia corruption trial

Latvias central bank chief, who led the former Soviet republic into the euro, appeared in court on Monday accused of bribery in the first corruption trial of a European Central Bank governor. Latvias public prosecutor has accused Ilmars Rim...

Cong claims victory after India decides not to join RCEP

With India deciding not to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership RCEP, the Congress on Monday claimed victory saying its forceful opposition ensured that the BJP government backs out from bartering the interests of farmers, d...

NASA probe provides insight on solar system's border with interstellar space

The journey of NASAs dauntless Voyager 2 spacecraft through our solar systems farthest reaches has given scientists new insight into a poorly understood distant frontier the unexpectedly distinct boundary marking where the suns energetic in...

Frank Lampard confirms N'Golo Kante's availability for Ajax clash

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has confirmed that NGolo Kante will be available for their Ajax clash in the Champions League. The France international has missed five games owing to injury but Lampard said that the injuries are clearing up.H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019