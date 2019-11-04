International Development News
Following are the top stories at 2100 hours:

FGN39 ASEAN-RCEP-2NDLD INDIA

India opts out of RCEP after its core concerns remained unresolved Bangkok: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that India will not join the mega Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) deal as negotiations failed to satisfactorily address New Delhi's "outstanding issues and concerns". By Manash Pratim Bhuyan

LGD52 SC-3RD LD POLLUTION

People cannot be left to die, says SC on Delhi-NCR pollution, passes slew of directions New Delhi: People in Delhi-NCR are losing "precious years of their lives" and cannot be "left to die" due to the "atrocious" pollution situation which reflects a "shocking state of affairs", the Supreme Court said Monday and directed neighbouring Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh to stop stubble burning.

BOM21 MH-LDALL-GOVT

No clarity in Maha despite Pawar-Sonia, Fadnavis-Shah meets Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Amit Shah, Sharad Pawar met Sonia Gandhi and Sanjay Raut met the governor on Monday, but there was no clarity yet on the formation of a new government in the state, 11 days after declaration of the Assembly poll results.

DEL15 DL-2NDLD ODDEVEN

Odd-even rule kicks in Delhi, CM carpools with other ministers New Delhi: The number of vehicles on roads came down significantly on Monday, the first day of Delhi government's odd-even road rationing scheme, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying he was getting reports that people were following it nearly 100 per cent.

DEL59 CYCLONE MAHA-PREPAREDNESS

NCMC takes stock of preparedness for Cyclone Maha New Delhi: The National Crisis Management Committee, the apex body to respond to emergency situations, on Monday reviewed preparedness in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Daman and Diu ahead of Cyclone Maha's landfall between Dwarka and Diu on November 6 night.

DEL56 DL-LD AIR QUALITY

Winds blow away haze, pollution levels in Delhi-NCR dip but still 'severe' New Delhi: There was a visible improvement in the national capital's air quality on Monday afternoon as winds gusting up to 20 kilometres per hour dispersed some of the noxious haze that lingered over Delhi for around a week, even as the city's pollution level still remained in the 'severe' category.

DEL64 POL-BJP-AYODHYA-LD RESTRAIN

BJP asks workers, spokespersons to exercise restrain on Ayodhya verdict New Delhi: Ahead of the expected Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya case, the BJP on Monday asked its party workers and spokespersons to restrain from making emotive and provocative statements on the Ram temple issue

DEL47 PB-STUBBLE-FARMERS We are helpless, says Punjab farmers on stubble burning

Gharuan (Mohali): Despite the ban on stubble-burning that is choking Delhi and other areas in northern India, farm fires continue around this Punjab village, just 20 km from the state capital Chandigarh.

BOM20 GJ-DALIT-ASSAULT Guj: Dalit man beaten up at eatery, MLA threatens state bandh

Ahmedabad: A 30-year-old Dalit man was thrashed allegedly by four men from an OBC community on late Sunday night in Sabarmati area of Ahmedabad in Gujarat on a petty issue, police said on Monday.

LGD59 SC-2ND LD PHONE TAPPING 'No privacy left for anybody': SC takes serious note of C'garh govt tapping IPS officer's phone

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday expressed serious concern over the Chhattisgarh government tapping the phone of a senior IPS officer -- and allegedly also of his two daughters -- and wondered if "somebody's privacy can be violated like this".

Latest News

ECB governor accused of bribery in Latvia corruption trial

Latvias central bank chief, who led the former Soviet republic into the euro, appeared in court on Monday accused of bribery in the first corruption trial of a European Central Bank governor. Latvias public prosecutor has accused Ilmars Rim...

Cong claims victory after India decides not to join RCEP

With India deciding not to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership RCEP, the Congress on Monday claimed victory saying its forceful opposition ensured that the BJP government backs out from bartering the interests of farmers, d...

NASA probe provides insight on solar system's border with interstellar space

The journey of NASAs dauntless Voyager 2 spacecraft through our solar systems farthest reaches has given scientists new insight into a poorly understood distant frontier the unexpectedly distinct boundary marking where the suns energetic in...

Frank Lampard confirms N'Golo Kante's availability for Ajax clash

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has confirmed that NGolo Kante will be available for their Ajax clash in the Champions League. The France international has missed five games owing to injury but Lampard said that the injuries are clearing up.H...
