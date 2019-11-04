J-K: Hideout of LeT terrorist destroyed in Sopore
Police and security forces have destroyed a terrorist hideout in an orchard in Sopore district, which was bring used as a hiding place for Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist Sajad Hyder.
Police and security forces have destroyed a terrorist hideout in an orchard in Sopore district, which was bring used as a hiding place for Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist Sajad Hyder. "Police and Security Forces unearth, raided and destroyed a terrorist hideout in Sopore Orchard. It is a hiding place of terrorist Sajad Hyder of Lashkar Toiba of the same village Brat and the orchard belongs to his maternal uncle," Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted on Monday.
Police also said that new recruits were brought here for training. "This is where he would bring, hide and train new recruits and joined them into terrorist ranks. One of his new recruits has already been apprehended by police couple of days earlier," Jammu and Kashmir Police said. (ANI)
