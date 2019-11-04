International Development News
Fadnavis to Centre: Relax insurance norms for rain-hit farmers

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the Centre has assured help to state farmers who have suffered crop losses due to unseasonal rains. Fadnavis met Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and discussed the issue of farmers suffering losses due to untimely showers in various parts of the state in the last few weeks.

Talking to reporters later, he said during the meeting Shah assured him to hold talks with insurance companies and help farmers who have incurred losses. In a tweet later, Fadnavis said he met Shah to seek more assistance from the Centre for farmers affected by unseasonal rains and submitted a detailed report on it.

"Also requested for one meeting to be called by the Centre with the insurance companies to relax norms and give maximum assistance to farmers. Honourable Union Home Minister AmitShah ji immediately asked the concerned officials to schedule this meeting," Fadnavis said. On Saturday, the Maharashtra government had approved a sum of Rs 10,000 crore for providing assistance to affected farmers. The decision was taken by Fadnavis at the meeting of a Cabinet sub-committee in Mumbai.

As per initial evaluation, crops on 54.22 lakh hectares spread across 325 talukas in at least half dozen districts have been damaged. The damaged crops include jawar, paddy, cotton and soyabean..

