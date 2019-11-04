World War-II vintage aircraft 'Silver Spitfire' lands in Nagpur
Silver Spitfire aircraft of World War-II vintage, which is currently on a world expedition, landed at Indian Air Force (IAF) station in Nagpur's Sonegaon on Monday.
Silver Spitfire aircraft of World War-II vintage, which is currently on a world expedition, landed at Indian Air Force (IAF) station in Nagpur's Sonegaon on Monday. The aircraft is on a world tour covering about 27,000 miles and nearly 29 countries with stopover at 100 different locations.
Silver Spitfire aircraft entered Indian air space in Kolkata of November 2. The aircraft and its pilots were welcomed by air force officials at the IAF station in Sonegaon. (ANI)
