International Development News
Development News Edition

J-K: LG Murmu holds meeting with officials at Civil Secretariat, Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu held a meeting with officials at Civil Secretariat here on Monday and discussed urgent administrative issues.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 22:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 22:42 IST
J-K: LG Murmu holds meeting with officials at Civil Secretariat, Jammu
J &K LG GC Murmu held a meeting with officials at civil secretariat in Jammu on Monday . Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu held a meeting with officials at Civil Secretariat here on Monday and discussed urgent administrative issues. Murmu was accorded ceremonial reception on his arrival at Civil Secretariat. He interacted with officials and also made a visit to Police Head Quarters (PHQ).

"Lieutenant Governor convenes meeting with Admin Secretaries, discuss important, urgent administrative issues," informed Department of Information and Public Relations, Govt of Jammu & Kashmir. "LG complemented Jammu and Kashmir Police for its contribution in handling the situation professionally. DGP J&K Dilbag Singh, other officers brief LG on working of force," tweeted DIPR, J&K.

Murmu on October 31 took oath as the first Lt. Governor of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Centre had in August announced the decision to abrogate the Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also announced the decision to simultaneously bifurcate the state in two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. (ANI)

Also Read: Girish Chandra Murmu administered oath as Lt. Governor of J&K

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

ITF shifts Davis Cup tie to neutral venue

Ending weeks of speculation, the International Tenis Federation ITF on Monday decided to shift Indias Davis Cup tie from Islamabad to a neutral venue, saying safety of players and officials was its priority. The All India Tennis Association...

Woman architect molested in south Delhi

A woman architect was allegedly molested and assaulted by six unidentified men at an upscale colony in south Delhi, police said on Monday. The woman, who lives with her husband and two children at Sainik Farms, was on her way home from offi...

Tennis-India's Davis Cup tie in Pakistan shifted to neutral venue

Indias Davis Cup tie against Pakistan at Islamabad this month must be played at a neutral venue after the latest advice from the International Tennis Federations independent security advisors, the world governing body said on Monday.The Asi...

ExerciseNZ gave a call to a Kiwis' Parkinson patients to be more active

Richard Beddie, chief executive of Exercise NZ, says one in every 500 Kiwis suffers from Parkinsons and regular activity will help them. Parkinsons New Zealand starts its annual awareness week tomorrow. Parkinsons is the second most common ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019