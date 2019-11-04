J-K: LG Murmu holds meeting with officials at Civil Secretariat, Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu held a meeting with officials at Civil Secretariat here on Monday and discussed urgent administrative issues. Murmu was accorded ceremonial reception on his arrival at Civil Secretariat. He interacted with officials and also made a visit to Police Head Quarters (PHQ).

"Lieutenant Governor convenes meeting with Admin Secretaries, discuss important, urgent administrative issues," informed Department of Information and Public Relations, Govt of Jammu & Kashmir. "LG complemented Jammu and Kashmir Police for its contribution in handling the situation professionally. DGP J&K Dilbag Singh, other officers brief LG on working of force," tweeted DIPR, J&K.

Murmu on October 31 took oath as the first Lt. Governor of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Centre had in August announced the decision to abrogate the Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also announced the decision to simultaneously bifurcate the state in two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. (ANI)

