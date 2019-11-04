First day of Odd-Even scheme was successful, says Delhi CM Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the first day of the implementation of the Odd-Even scheme was successful and only 192 traffic challans were issued till 5 pm on Monday. Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are currently reeling under severe air pollution as the air quality is dipping to hazardous levels.

Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi, saying, "The first day of the Odd-Even scheme was successful and 192 challans were issued till 5 pm today. In such a big city, it is impossible to make this scheme successful without the support of the people." "I congratulate every citizen of Delhi for this achievement. It is just a beginning, we have to continue this till November 15 and contribute to reducing pollution here," he said.

Kejriwal further said, "Due to the Odd-Even scheme and other reasons the air quality of Delhi has improved compared to yesterday. Together we have to try and make sure that at least Delhi's own pollution levels remain under control." The Odd-Even scheme will be in force until November 15. It entails private vehicles with registration numbers ending with odd digits to be allowed on odd dates and those with even digits on even dates. (ANI)

