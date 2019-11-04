International Development News
Air quality improves in Noida, Greater Noida, but still 'very poor'

Image Credit: ANI

There was a slight improvement in the air quality of Noida and Greater Noida on Monday as winds dispersed the thick haze, even as citizens preferred to stay indoors and markets witnessed low foothfalls. The air quality index (AQI) in Greater Noida and Noida at 9.30 pm was 384 and 383 respectively, both still in "very poor" category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

However, the average AQI for last 24 hours, recorded at 4 pm, were 428 in Greater Noida and 430 in Noida, both in the severe category, it stated. It was 495 in Noida and 482 in Greater Noida during the same period between Saturday and Sunday.

An AQI between 301 and 400 falls in "very poor" category, meaning it causes respiratory illness on prolonged exposure, while an AQI above 400 qualifies as "severe" as it affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases, according to the CPCB. Schools across Gautam Buddh Nagar district remained closed and no construction activity was reported in compliance with the guidelines of the Supreme Court-mandated Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority, local officials said.

While citizens grappling with the "public health emergency" preferred to stay indoors and markets witnessed low footfalls, local authorities carried out water sprinkling across the city roads. Some NGOs also distributed anti-pollution masks at public places.

"I had a mild asthma attack a day after Diwali. I required emergency treatment and situation was controlled. The air quality over the days has been bad and we are staying indoors as much as possible," Atul Srivastava, a retired government official and resident of Sector 77, told PTI. Sushil Kumar Jain, president of Noida's Sector 18 market association, said a reduction in visitor's footfall has been there since Diwali but the numbers cannot be quantified.

"Usually the period after Diwali till the wedding season remains a little sluggish but certainly the pollution too is a major factor behind the current slowdown in visitors coming out to markets," Jain said. In Greater Noida, MLA Dhirendra Singh addressed public meetings as he reached out to school children and encouraged their participation in raising awareness about the alarming weather situation in the region.

On Saturday, the BJP MLA was joined by 250 school girls as they carried out a plantation drive in Rabupura area. "We all are aware of the pollution situation in Delhi-NCR. So it has to be a collective effort from the public also and little required changes must come from all of us to ensure improvement in the situation," Singh said.

Harinder Bhati of the Active Citizen Group, a local NGO, said, "Around 500 masks were distributed to people at Jagat Farm, a commercial hub in Greater Noida, and people were urged to use public transport."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

