UP: Employees wear helmets in office to avoid injury due to crumbling ceiling

Employees of electricity department here have been wearing helmets in the office to protect themselves from any injury from the crumbling ceiling of the office which is in a poor condition. Employees who spoke to ANI claimed that the condition of the building is deteriorating day by day.

One of the employees, Shyam Mathur, said: "The condition of this office building is very bad. We have contacted the government and the administrative authorities through various media, but we have received no response yet from any official." "Some amount of debris keeps falling regularly in the office. This has been going on for a few years. I had joined this department two years ago, and the condition was the same then as it is now," he added.

The government authorities have yet to comment on this matter. (ANI)

Also Read: 8 govt employees caught taking bribe in Punjab

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)