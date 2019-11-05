J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Poonch, Army retaliates

Pakistan on Tuesday violated ceasefire near Kirni sector in Poonch district of the valley. The ceasefire violation occurred around 7:40 in the morning.

The firing of small arms along LoC in Kirni sector was retaliated befittingly by the Indian Army. The firing stopped around 08:00 am. More details awaited. (ANI)

