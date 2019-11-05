J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Poonch, Army retaliates
Pakistan on Tuesday violated ceasefire near Kirni sector in Poonch district of the valley.
Pakistan on Tuesday violated ceasefire near Kirni sector in Poonch district of the valley. The ceasefire violation occurred around 7:40 in the morning.
The firing of small arms along LoC in Kirni sector was retaliated befittingly by the Indian Army. The firing stopped around 08:00 am. More details awaited. (ANI)
