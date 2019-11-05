International Development News
One killed in road accident in Greater Noida

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 28-year-old man was killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a tractor-trolley in Greater Noida, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in Site 5 police station area around 10 pm on Monday when three persons on the bike, all without helmets, were on their way from Kasna to Bulandshahr, they said.

"The three were triple-riding on the motorcycle and were en route to Bulandshahr when an unidentified tractor-trolley hit them on the road. One of them, Bhoora, died on the spot, while the others Waris and Javed were injured and taken to a hospital," SHO, Site 5, Prabhat Dixit said. "None of the bike riders were wearing a helmet at the time of the incident," Dixit said, adding probe is underway to track the tractor-trolley owner also.

According to government data, 4.64 lakh road accidents were reported across the country in 2017 which claimed 1.47 lakh lives and caused injuries to 4.70 lakh people. Also, 48,746 road users killed during the year were on two-wheelers and 73.8 percent of them were without a helmet, the data said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

