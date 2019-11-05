International Development News
Development News Edition

Lucknow Railway Station installs 'Health ATMs'

In a bid to achieve the objectives of the Fit India programme, two 'Health ATMs' were installed by Indian Railways at Lucknow Railway Station.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lucknow (Up)
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 10:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 10:44 IST
Lucknow Railway Station installs 'Health ATMs'
Health ATM at Lucknow Railway Station. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to achieve the objectives of the Fit India programme, two 'Health ATMs' were installed by Indian Railways at Lucknow Railway Station. The kiosks promoted by YOLO Health ATM were installed on 4th October and provide 16 health checkups for Rs 50-100.

There are two types of checkups - 9-minutes checkup which costs Rs 100, and 6-minutes checkup which costs Rs 50. The report is delivered instantly to the email or smartphone of the user. Amresh Thakur, State Head, YOLO Health ATM said "50-60 persons use the facility daily. The ATMs help the commuters. Those who have a high fever or have any kind of health problem can easily go through the procedure in a short span of time and decide whether to continue with their journey".

"Till now, 'Health ATMs' are only there at Lucknow and there is a plan to install them at Bareilly and Moradabad. The North Eastern Railways has also decided to extend the primary health checkup facility to other stations, namely, Gorakhpur, Gonda, Prayagraj and Basti", he added. The checkups include body mass index, blood pressure, body fat, hemoglobin, metabolic age, muscle mass, weight, height, temperature, muscle mass, basal metabolic rating, visceral fat, oxygen saturation, pulse rate, blood glucose, and bone mass.

The commuters were happy to receive such a facility at a low cost. A commuter from Muzaffarpur, Ishtiaq Ahmed said that such facilities should be provided all over India. Another passenger said that such an initiative has been taken for the first time and such facilities should be provided in the rural areas as they are needed more urgently there. (ANI)

Also Read: Indian Railways running 200 pairs of special trains during festive season

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Here's how to install October OTA update in Realme 3 Pro

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

China hypes import show, but not everyone's buying it

Shanghai, Nov 5 AFP China touts its annual import fair as proof that it is open for business but Western corporate lobbies are less enthused, with some companies dismissing it as an empty propaganda exercise. President Xi Jinping opened the...

Centre gives UP 4000 CAPF personnel to maintain law and order before, after Ayodhya judgement

By Ankur Sharma In order to maintain the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh during and after the pronouncement of judgement on the Ram Janambhoomi- Babri masjid case, the Centre has given Uttar Pradesh almost 4000 extra Paramilitary p...

Booker scores 40 as Suns end 76ers' unbeaten start

Devin Booker scored a season-high 40 points on Monday, and Ricky Rubio added 21 points and 10 assists as the host Phoenix Suns handed the Philadelphia 76ers their first loss of the season, 114-109. Aron Baynes had 15 points and made three 3...

Varun Beverages stock jumps over 11 pc on strong Sep quarter earnings

Shares of PepsiCo Indias bottling partner Varun Beverages on Tuesday zoomed over 11 per cent after the company posted 83.73 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September. The scrip jumped 11.44 per cent to Rs ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019